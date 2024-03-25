Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 premiere: Spring update

How much more news on Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 are we poised to get over the course of the spring?

Before we venture too far down any road in particular here, let’s indicate that the demand is 100% there, not that this should be that much of a shock. The prequel remains one of the most popular shows that Starz has within the franchise, and we do think that they intend to get their money’s worth out of it in whatever way possible.

Unfortunately, them getting their money’s worth does not in itself guarantee some good news for us. Just go ahead and consider the following here — pending some last minute surprise, the odds are pretty low that we’ll get premiere date news either this spring or even the summer. We may know another season is coming, but it’s foolish to think that they will actually premiere in the rest of this year.

After all, just think about the Starz track record when it comes to some of their premiere dates in general! Historically, they take their time premiering Raising Kanan seasons even once production is done, often waiting for months on end between production wrapping up and us getting a start date. They left us waiting forever for the last season of Power Book IV: Force, and it seems now like the rest of Outlander season 7 is going to start up a year and a half after it wrapped in Scotland! In other words, this is a network that doesn’t feel a lot of pressure to release things fast.

For now, let’s just hope the prequel is worth the wait — and can we at least meet Breeze this time around? Is that really too much to ask? (We know that there are some people out there who think that Unique could be Breeze — if that’s the case, it would be a change of thinking behind the scenes. Originally, Unique’s death was supposed to stick.)

What do you most want to see entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates.

