YOU season 5 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that more news on YOU season 5 is going to be revealed between now and the end of the month? If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, this is going to be the final season of the show! Things are going to be getting crazy, and we also could be getting a final answer to the question so many are wanting — will Joe Goldberg actually be getting what he deserves?

For those who have not heard yet, filming has actually been going on for a while when it comes to the Penn Badgley series. Joe is back in New York City, and there is a reasonably good chance that a familiar face or two is going to come back before it is over. The question is simply this: Who will it be? We’d love another appearance from Jenna Ortega, but that could be tricky given that season 2 of Wednesday is in production. Meanwhile, Marienne certainly makes sense, given that she has all of the evidence needed to implicate Joe at this point. It really just comes down to whether or not she finds a way to do it.

Now, is it theoretically possible that a premiere date for season 5 gets announced before July is done? Sure, but it feels unlikely. It also feels unlikely that a lot of major castings will be revealed since some have been already announced. Instead, we feel like the more likely scenario here is that things are kept mysterious for another month or two, at least. Netflix knows that viewers are going to want to see how this story ends no matter when it comes out, so they won’t rush anything along here.

Instead, our sentiment is that we are at least five months away from seeing the show back. Remember that even once filming is wrapped, there’s still a lot of editing that needs to be done! None of that happens overnight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

