Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Are we poised to learn some big stuff about Squid Game season 2 between now and the end of July? There is a case to be made for it on some level … but nothing is anywhere close to guaranteed.

First and foremost, let’s remember some of what Netflix has said about the show already, starting with the fact that all signs point to a debut this year. Lee Jung-jae has suggested December in interviews promoting The Acolyte, but that has not been confirmed. It does still appear like there is work to be done polishing up the season, so a premiere is not super-imminent as of this time.

With the following statement in mind, it does perhaps feel a little premature to come into this piece thinking that we are going to be seeing more in the way of major Squid Game news this month. Instead, the more likely scenario is that major news will get dropped wither in August or September. Often premiere-date announcements come around two months before a show comes out, but for a series this big, there’s probably going to be more of a lead-up time.

In general, we especially think that the bar will be sky-high to push the Korean drama all over the world. The first season remains one of the biggest streaming hits ever, and that is what makes another season such a risky proposition in the first place. When the first season worked so well, there will be this expectation to try and match the level that has been set. Add to this the incredibly long wait, and that is going to send anticipation to another level.

For now, our prediction is to be patient a little while longer … but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Squid Game right now

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 2 over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







