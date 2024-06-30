Squid Game season 2: A huge preview is coming … but when?

It absolutely feels like Squid Game season 2 is one of the most anticipated shows for the rest of the year, and for good reason. Just consider the reputation here! The first season is widely considered to be one of the most successful series in Netflix history and per all accounts, the next batch of episodes are coming before the end of the year.

Now, here is where things get a bit more interest in regard to whatever the streaming service is planning from here on out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, creator / writer Hwang Dong-hyuk, alongside series stars Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Joon, are going to be on hand at the Lucca Comics & Games convention in Italy at some point from October 30 through November 3.

So does this appearance mean that a premiere date will be out by then, or is this where it will be announced? Either is possible but in general, it is our belief that Netflix will invest as much money into promoting this season as they have almost any show ever. For starters, season 1 has been off the air for so long that you need to do something to get more people to remember what happened. Also, you will want to showcase visually what makes season 2 stand out.

The biggest creative challenge here is hoping that lightning can strike twice, given that the first season was so fundamentally unique that trying to replicate that element of surprise is almost impossible. One thing that may help is that there still aren’t many other shows out there quite like it, but can you get people as invested in Gi-hun’s story when you have a fundamental understanding of the greater world? That is something that we’re going to be learning more about in due time.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

