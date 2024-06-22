Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Summer 2024 update

At some point between now and the end of the summer, is there a chance we will learn a Squid Game season 2 premiere date? Make no mistake, we want it! Of course, wanting it and getting it are two entirely different things.

Here is the good news, though — for the first time in years, we do think that we’re entering a season where there’s a good chance a date will be announced! Lee Jung-jae suggested back during his press tour for The Acolyte that the show could be back in December. However, that was never confirmed. Yet, there has been a lot of evidence that the Korean drama will be back this year, and the only reason that may not happen is if the producers need more time to polish it up.

For now, it feels like the odds of a premiere-date reveal this summer are around 50/50. If Netflix feels confident they’ll deliver Squid Game at a specific date, there’s no reason to hold on to a reveal beyond August or early September. Since it has been years already since season 1 premiered, this show could benefit from a long promotional cycle. Also, they may want to use it to shatter some viewership records. All things considered, why wouldn’t they? There is so much that they could do to get the word out about this upcoming chapter.

If not a premiere date, there’s a chance that they could reveal a premiere month, or at least a few more details about what the Games could look like. Story details have been kept under wraps, but it seems as though Gi-hun is going to be looking for a new way to get revenge — and he could meet new faces along the way.

