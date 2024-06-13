Squid Game season 2 spoilers: Star hints at Gi-hun ‘change’

At the end of Squid Game season 1, you saw Gi-hun make a pretty dramatic decision — and also radically alter his appearance as well. This is a character who seems ready to embrace a new challenge when it comes to taking down the Games once and for all.

Will he be successful? Well, that remains to be seen, but it certainly feels like there is room for new challenges and the action this time around could be on another level.

Also, it does seem as though Gi-hun could be seeing even more changes as the story moves forward. After all, here is what star Lee Jung-jae had to say to Newsweek while promoting his new show The Acolyte over on Disney+:

The change you see in Gi-hun is also among the points that will be worth the watch in Season 2

Lee has noted he can’t share too much more when it comes to the story of season 2, but production first kicked off a good while ago and the hope is that Netflix will premiere it before the end of the year.

Of course, we do think that the powers-that-be here are going to take however long they really need to in order to ensure that the story is perfect. The first season is one of the most successful shows in the history of streaming television, with an audience all over the world. The expectations are going to be sky-high.

Will all of this eventually pave the way for a season 3? That’s one of the things that remains a mystery for now, but we’re absolutely crossing our fingers and hoping for the absolute best.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Squid Game right away, including when it could premiere

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 2?

What sort of direction do you think that Gi-hun is going to take at this point to stop the Games? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







