Squid Game season 2 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Summer is vastly approaching and in theory, you would think Netflix would want the truth about a Squid Game season 2 premiere date out there.

So, is that going to be revealed this month? Well, it feels possible in theory and yet, the show’s return is still so far away. Per star Lee Jung-jae, the series may be coming back in December … but no exact date is set. That could change over the next few month — or at the very least, that has to be something to hope for.

It does still feel a little too early for anything too precise on a season 2 premiere date to be shared and yet, at the same time, is there a chance that the folks at the streaming service just want a long promotional runway for this show? That is just something that would not surprise us at all when you really look at the bigger picture. This is one of their biggest shows ever! They are going to most likely give it a robust campaign and beyond just that, there’s a chance that they may split the story into separate parts, similar to what was done with Bridgerton this spring.

More so than an exact premiere date, the better expectation for this month is a tease or two at what could be coming, including perhaps another advanced look at some of the games. Even though Gi-hun’s exact participation in them remains unclear this time around, they are going to be a crucial element of the show — plus, what he will be looking to shut down. That is not going to change based on what we’ve seen.

Will the series be brought and colorful? Absolutely and yet, that inner darkness will still remain. It feels essential to the world and that is a hard thing for it to ever avoid.

When do you think we’ll be able to see Squid Game season 2 arrive on Netflix?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

