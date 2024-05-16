Squid Game season 2 premiere date will be in December, per star

Has the long-simmering mystery surrounding a Squid Game season 2 premiere date finally been solved? It seems that way at present.

Speaking through an interpreter recently with Business Insider, star Lee Jung-jae reportedly indicated that the Netflix mega-hit is going to be coming out in December. This is in line with what the streamer has said previously about the show’s return. Production on the new episodes started last year and since that time, the major question has just been when Netflix wanted to make an announcement official.

As for what lies ahead on the upcoming batch of episodes, there are few details out there. Season 1 ended with Lee’s character Gi-hun winning the Games, but then seemingly deciding to return in order to tear them apart. Is he doing it from the outside, or a participant once more? There are still so many questions as to how it will function, but the producers have in the past teased new games that will be a part of the story.

December seems like a fantastic time for Netflix to bring the Korean drama back, especially as viewers are looking to dive into a big hit either amidst colder temperatures or during the holiday season. We personally think that they will be out to shatter some streaming records with the new season. Remember that while season 1 was huge, it spread over time due to word-of-mouth. This is an instance where everyone could be checking out the show all at once, and there is a certain amount of value that comes along with that.

Hopefully, this summer the streamer will make a premiere date official and, beyond that, finally give us a better sense of what actually awaits Gi-hun next.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

