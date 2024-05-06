Squid Game season 2 premiere date hopes: May 2024 update

What are the chances that we hear something more about a Squid Game season 2 premiere date this month?

For most of the past year, it has felt like such an announcement for the hit Korean drama at Netflix felt like an impossibility. However, we’ve started to arrive at a point here where it feels like things are finally starting to change! We know that the show is coming back this year, just like we also assume that the streaming service will do everything in their power to both promote it and promote it hard. Why in the world wouldn’t they? The first season is one of the biggest hits that they’ve ever had, so they will want to keep that momentum going.

In the end, we’d say the following when it comes to the odds of a Squid Game premiere-date reveal before May is up: They are low, but still very much possible. The the more likely scenario we envision is that we get an announcement this summer, and that the show returns at some point this fall.

Will the entirety of season 2 release at once, or be split again in batches? That’s one of the things we are the most curious about personally, largely due to the fact that so many other Netflix shows are moving in this direction. We do tend to think that it could be; the only reason Netflix may opt against it is in the event they are angling to break some records for one-week streaming.

So what will the story be for season 2?

Few details are out there at the time of this recording, but it is fair to assume that the show will pick up shortly after the events of season 1, and feature Gi-hun doing whatever he can to destroy the games — this time, from a totally different perspective.

What do you most want to see moving into Squid Game season 2 when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

