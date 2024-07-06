House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4: Rook’s Rest incoming?

Is House of the Dragon season 2 episode 4 this weekend going to highlight a certain battle at Rook’s Rest? There is an argument to be made.

After all, the previews for what lie ahead definitely show an epic battle between dragons coming, one that has been set up for a multitude of reasons. Rhaenyra, at this point, has exhausted a number of options to try and prevent war. She even knows now that Alicent misunderstood Viserys’ wishes! Yet, so much of it doesn’t matter since the wheels are already in motion and things have been done that cannot be unraveled.

For those wondering, Rook’s Rest is a pivotal battle that is documented in Fire & Blood, and with veteran director Alan Taylor taking the reins for episode 4, it is a big signal that something huge is incoming. This franchise has a history of epic showdowns, with Hardhome during the original Game of Thrones being such an enormous highlight.

If we are going to be seeing Rook’s Rest over the course of this episode, what can you expect? We don’t want to give too much away, but there is potential for significant characters to be killed. The thing that you have to remember here, though is that House of the Dragon has taken some liberties from the source material already. The biggest example of that comes via the change at Blood and Cheese. Yet, we do tend to think that whatever alterations are made here are designed in order to keep a certain essence of the original book intact; the big change for Blood and Cheese, for example, was born at least in part out of the fact that Maelor (a son of Aegon and Helaena) does not exist on the show at present.

