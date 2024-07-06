Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal: A July 2024 update

With us now into July 2024, are we getting close to finally learning something more about a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal?

First and foremost, let’s remind everyone of the following: Even though the Clive Owen drama was billed as a limited series, who said that it has to remain that way? There are always ways that a show could come back for more, and it really just comes down to 1) if AMC wants it and 2) if Owen, alongside executive producers Scott Frank and Tom Fontana, are eager to bring more to the table. We do personally think there are more storylines worth exploring, especially since a few threads were left (reasonably) open at the conclusion of season 1. Also, Sam Spade is such an iconic character and there is something charming about a noir that knows what it is, and also what it wants to do.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more MONSIEUR SPADE videos!

Now there is a chance that a renewal gets announced this month, but it still feels like something that is very-much far from guaranteed. We do wonder if something could come after the Emmy nominations are announced later this month, especially if the show or Owen gets some love. It would probably be a little bit weird to see a season 2 get announced if the show is nominated as a limited series!

Realistically, though, this is such a hard thing to call thanks mostly to the fact that the series could come back at any time, and there is nothing about this story that dictates that it needs to come back immediately. Really, it is just about finding the right time (as well as the perfect narrative) to bring Sam back into our lives. Let’s just keep our fingers crossed…

Related – Be sure to get some other discussion on Monsieur Spade, including what happened at the end of season 1

Do you want more news soon on a Monsieur Spade season 2 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







