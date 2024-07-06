The Bear season 4: Ebon Moss-Bachrach on eventual end

Ebon Moss-Bachrach is one of the shining stars of The Bear and with that, we’d love to watch stories featuring Richie forever.

However, at the same time all good things do come to an end, and this is a show that may be reaching said end sooner rather than later. There is a season 4 coming, and there are reports that are out there already suggesting that at least some of it (if not all) has been already filmed.

Is this going to be the final season? Don’t be surprised if it is. Speaking to the Telegraph, here is what Moss-Bachrach had to say about possibly saying goodbye:

I feel like we’re getting near to the end of The Bear. It seems like that story is wrapping up to me … I’ve been doing this a long time, and you definitely don’t always get [such an experience]. Everyone is lovely.

You can argue that once Carmy actually figures out how to be happy and what matters the most to him, there is not that much left to explore with The Bear. We do think that Christopher Storer and everyone involved here is likely aware of how high the pressure is to nail the ending, but also that this is a show that you don’t want to have on the air forever. The longer you go, the more it may feel like certain things are being stretched past their limit. You could even argue that some stories on The Bear season 3 were a little unnecessary, even if we loved watching them.

Odds are, you will have a chance to see season 4 premiere in 2025 and for Ebon’s Richie, our hope is that he finds more fulfillment — and even love in the form of Jess from Ever, who he has had great chemistry with in the appearances that we’ve seen with her.

What do you want to see on The Bear season 4, especially if this is the final season?

