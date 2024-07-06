The Way Home season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

With us now into the month of July, is good news on the horizon when it comes to The Way Home season 3? There is more to discuss!

First and foremost, though, let’s begin with a reminder that the Chyler Leigh drama is coming back and already, there have been a few teases as to what the future could hold. The reveal of Colton as a time traveler is hugely significant, and of course we wonder at what point Del is going to learn the truth about pretty-much everything. Doesn’t that have to be coming at some point?

The bad news for July is that the odds of us getting a premiere-date reveal for The Way Home season 3 are close to nil, largely due to the fact that we are still several months away. Yet, at the same time we take some solace in know that it’s going to be revealed at some point, and it is really just a matter of when more so than if. Our sentiment is that we’re going to see something similar to the last two seasons, which means that there will be an announcement this fall and you are going to have a chance to see it back come January.

In general, some additional headlines surrounding the new season are likely going to come out over the next several weeks, especially as filming begins and we start to see everyone on set doing whatever they can in order to make great things happen. We do think the goal will be to keep leaning into what makes this show so successful, especially when it comes to delivering emotional stories about family and the challenges they face over time.

