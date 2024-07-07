Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Mike’s big plan

Next week is set to bring Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 7 to Paramount+, and an episode that could solidify firmly where we are in the story at this point. Just go ahead and think of this as the home stretch! Whatever happens from here on out is almost sure to be craft, let alone put some of these characters into serious jeopardy.

Want some more evidence? Let’s just get right to it. “Marya Was Here” is the title for this installment, and the season 3 episode 7 synopsis offers more insight:

An incident on the bridge raises questions across Kingstown; Mike sets a risky plan in motion.

Personally, we tend to think that one of the big questions here is simply a matter of how capable the Mayor really is when it comes to being able to keep running things in the community. At a certain mount, are the bodies going to stack up and nobody will take him seriously? Will he be distracted by a number of other things? While we do have a central adversary this season in Konstantin, it does also feel like we’re at the point of the story where it would benefit us to get some more direct showdowns and battles between characters.

Through the remaining four episodes, we are at least pretty confident that 1) this will happen and 2) a lot of supporting characters will have their moment to shine. We certainly have questions as to whether or not Iris is getting out of all this alive after what she has gone through, but that’s something to wonder and/or think about throughout all of the weeks ahead. If she goes, we have a hard time thinking that it will be coming until closer to the end of the season.

Related – Mayor of Kingstown has itself a rather famous fan in the form of Stephen King

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a ton of other updates that will be coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







