Mayor of Kingstown season 3: Stephen King lauds Jeremy Renner

We are now at the halfway point of Mayor of Kingstown season 3 and from here on out, we tend to think that tension is going to rise.

So while you do want to see more of what’s ahead for Jeremy Renner and the rest of the cast, why not share one of the more unusual reviews that we’ve seen for a series like this?

In a series of posts on Twitter last night, we learned that Stephen King is a fan of the show, and it certainly seems like he spent a good portion of his July 4 checking out the series:

I have no f—-ng clue what’s going on in THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, but I love this show … It reminds me of THE SHIELD and SONS OF ANARCHY. I had no f—-ng idea what was going on in those, either … What I know is Mike McLusky drives around in a bada– Lincoln Connie. That’s all I need to know. Also, that guy Bunny is a bada–.

There’s a bald detective named Ian. His job (other than being a co-creator) is to say “No-no-no, Mikey! F— no!” Then he says, “Yeah, okay.” You’d think it would suck, but it’s cool. Also, Jeremy Renner is a bada– who got run over by a snowplow and came back for Season F—-ng Three!

So why all the swearing in here? King even has a hilarious reason for that, as well: “In THE MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, everybody says f— a lot.” He’s not wrong…

Ultimately, an endorsement from King is one of the best things that the show has going for it, mostly due to the fact that this is a series that benefits majorly from having an ever-growing audience. There is no season 4 renewal at present, but doesn’t it feel like a foregone conclusion? We tend to think so.

