Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6 spoilers: The ultimatum

As you prepare to see Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6, is everything about to shift? Well, we are at the halfway point of the story, and conventional wisdom here suggests that we’re going to be seeing the tension rise.

Is there a chance that characters are going to die coming up? That’s possible and if nothing else, we at least know that Mike is going to find himself more vulnerable than ever. Has he taken on some serious risks before? Sure, but there is a chance that some of the biggest ones yet could be coming. Hopefully, that means a great performance from Jeremy Renner at the center and something that sets the stage for an amazing home stretch the rest of the way.

Want to get some more news on what lies ahead? Then go ahead and check out the full Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

After an attack hits close to home, Mike is given an ultimatum that could change everything.

Are we inching closer to getting some news on a season 4?

Well, at the moment let’s say that it’s possible, but there is a lot to be considered there. For starters, we gotta see who makes it out of the season alive, and that is without mentioning however the show is performing in the ratings. Paramount+ does not release that info publicly!

Yet, at the same time we know that there is at least a plan that lasts for more seasons, and that is enough to make us hopeful. We know that for Renner, the primary goal has to continue to be his health, so the schedule for another season would depend entirely on his schedule and where he is in his life.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Mayor of Kingstown now, including more discussion on a possible season 4

What do you most want to see moving into Mayor of Kingstown season 3 episode 6 on Paramount+?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







