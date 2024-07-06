Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7: Gold Star reveals?

As we get prepared to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 episode 7 next week, it is crazy how close we are to the end! Only four episodes remain and with that, we wonder how certain storylines will be wrapped up.

The biggest one, of course, has to revolve around Gold Star. How deep does this operation run? How much does Elias Voit really know about them?

Speaking to Parade, Zach Gilford himself does a good job of allowing us into Voit’s head, especially in terms of how he views himself in relation to everyone who is around him most of the time:

…He is always the smartest person in the room. I like to say that he’s playing chess while the BAU’s playing checkers. But, yeah, I think he’s always got a contingency plan. We’ll see how it plays out.

Gold Star came out as we find out through talking to people on his network during the pandemic. You’ll learn more about exactly who he spoke to, what he learned. But, yeah, it’s fun to play with. I think in classic Voit fashion, he makes everyone think maybe he knows more than he actually does. But he’s also really good about making it seem that way so then people accidentally give him information that they don’t realize he didn’t have. And then he can start putting all the puzzle pieces together to see the whole.

Based on what Gilford is saying here, it does feel fair to assume that his character has a plan C and plan D already formulated if his end goal remains getting out of prison. Being an asset on Gold Star probably isn’t it.

Luckily, we do think that there’s one huge weakness with Voit that can still be exploited: Hubris. He thinks that he can find a way back to his family when in reality, we know that they want basically nothing to do with him at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

