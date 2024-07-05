The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 premiere date: July update

Curious as to where things stand for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 in the month of July? It’s possible that seeing Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Boys recently reignited your curiosity on some level.

Well, the first thing we absolutely want to do here is simply remind you that more of the series is absolutely coming, and that isn’t something that you need to worry about. Instead, just think about when it will be, plus what sort of stories you can expect! Early indications are that season 2 will be longer than season 1, and Morgan himself noted not too long ago that Lauren Cohan is directing an installment, as well.

So are we going to get premiere-date news this month? As fun as that would be, it also for the time being feels rather unlikely. The Walking Dead: Dead City is likely coming in 2025, which means that we’d be lucky to get more news about it come November or December. One of the decisions that AMC needs to make is whether to it air it before or after the next season of Mayfair Witches, as the two shows are most likely not going to be on the air at the same time. Meanwhile, there may also need to be some further discussions about the long-term future of the Negan – Maggie story, as well. Do you renew a third season early to make sure there is a smaller break between seasons moving forward?

Of course, this is where we should note that the wait this time around is due in part to some extenuating circumstances, especially when it comes to the industry strikes of last year pushing things back. Luckily, we do still believe the new chapter of the series will be worth the wait.

What do you most want to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

