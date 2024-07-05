Dancing with the Stars 33 cast reveal: When to expect it

The deeper we get into the summer, the more Dancing with the Stars season 33 rumors are going to start surfacing.

Have we heard a number of them already? Sure, whether it be the likes of Robert Irwin or Jason Kelce. Note that typically, a lot of speculation that comes out this early proves to be false, and you are really hearing more of 1) people saying they want to be on the show and 2) fans trying to pitch for their favorites to be cast. There often isn’t all that much that grounds any of this, at least for the time being.

Now, when will that change? We tend to think more legitimate Dancing with the Stars rumors will start in August, and that is leading up to a cast reveal that often happens the first two weeks of September. This season in particular, things could be a tad more unpredictable due to the Olympics. Odds are, at least one or two people will be cast last-minute depending on what happens in Paris.

Otherwise, it is our personal belief that the show will look to get the same sort of names that they typically do. Think in terms of actors, musicians, reality stars, athletes, and one or two people who are either viral celebrities or famous via the internet. There is typically one person who is totally out of left field. The only thing we really hope is that DWTS continues to steer clear of politics, especially in an election year. Nothing about the Sean Spicer casting from seasons ago was fun, and he’s certainly not the only example. We’d also prefer personally if the show steers clear from the likes of Tom Sandoval or someone else who could be looking for a reality TV redemption tour. We want this competition to be fun and celebratory! Is that too much to ask?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

