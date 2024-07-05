Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, July 5, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Is there going to be an opportunity to learn more about the Reagans and their stories here soon?

At this point, we are in the dog days of the summer, and we recognize already that this is not the time of the year where viewers are used to having the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show around. Things can often change with the schedules of certain show … but that’s not going to happen here. There is no installment tonight, and nor will there be one for a good while, either. The plan remains for Blue Bloods to return to the lineup this fall, where it will air on Friday nights in its typical 10:00 p.m. Eastern slot.

Now, the most unfortunate news at present still remains the fact that we are gearing up for the final stretch of Blue Bloods, something that we’ve known about for a long time … though it still does not make it easy to digest. Because the writers knew in advance that this would be the end of the show, we do think that they may take some bigger creative swings coming up. Granted, they may not be ones that radically change the entire fabric of the show (especially since there are hopes for a revival), but there could be a few ways still to make the final episodes feel a little unique and special.

At this point, we want nothing more than for the Reagans to all finish the show content with where they are in their lives, but also moving forward. Maybe that means advancement in their careers — or, maybe it means getting a chance to find love or something else that is quite exciting within their lives. All of it currently feels possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

