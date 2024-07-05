Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news on Euphoria season 3 is going to surface between now and the end of July?

At this point, we do think it is clear that there is a certain amount of enthusiasm over the show’s future … but also still some trepidation at the same time. After all, there has been so much confusion about whether or not more of the Zendaya series is going to be happening! Sam Levinson is working on the story and in the meantime, HBO has noted that the cast has been released to do some other things for the time being. All indications are that season 3 will eventually air, but it’s hard to be super-confident until we actually hear that production is underway.

So what are the chances that we actually hear more about production or a premiere date this month? When it comes to the former, there’s at least a chance! Yet, it still feels minimal, and there is almost no chance at all that we’re going to be hearing about a premiere date.

As of right now, the only real positive that we’ve heard about this show is that there is a chance production could start before the end of the year. If that happens, then a late 2025 / early 2026 premiere date is possible. A lot of that may ultimately just depend on how many episodes there are and with that, how quickly things could be turned around behind the scenes. It personally would not be a shock if there are only 6-7 episodes and that season 3 is the final one.

Let’s continue to cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we? While Euphoria may be an especially dark show, we do still want the best for a lot of the characters at the center of the narrative.

Related – See more about the future of Euphoria, including some quotes from Zendaya and others

What do you most want to see moving into Euphoria season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







