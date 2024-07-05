The Boys season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The role of Joe Kessler

Now that we know the truth about Joe Kessler on The Boys season 4, are there plenty of unique opportunities ahead?

Well, let’s just say this at the moment — the writers do at least have a chance moving forward to play around with the story in a way that they were not able to previously. Why? Well, showrunner Eric Kripke and the writers are not holding anything back now when it comes to Joe Kessler. We know that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is now a figment of Butcher’s imagination — he was around once upon a time, but the parameters are different now. Things have radically changed. This means, of course, that a lot of the story around him will be, as well.

Speaking to Variety, Kripke confirms that it was always the plan to do the Fight Club sort of twist at the end of episode 6, largely to show off something different in the final episodes:

“We were always going to reveal it in Episode 6 — we didn’t want to save it for the end of the movie … Because now Kessler has this new role to be literally the devil on his shoulder, and really be twisting the knife and saying really cruel things to Butcher that all happen to be totally true — which is always great when your villain can be a real truth-teller.”

Now, the question is whether or not Butcher will choose to listen to the character, mostly because there is no real reason why he necessarily has to. He can still choose to follow his own path and ignore Kessler, but it is really up to him to determine whether or not he gets too much in his head. (Luckily, let’s not forget that there is also a positive voice in his head right now courtesy of Becca.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

