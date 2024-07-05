The Boys season 4 episode 6: Was Jack Quaid really Webweaver?

We know that through The Boys season 4 episode 6, we saw the character of Hughie Campbell suffer in all sorts of unspeakable ways. He was trapped in the Tek Cave, where Tek Knight and Ashley Barrett used him in whatever sort of cruel way that they could.

Obviously, it was Hughie inside that Webweaver suit, a part of an undercover mission to learn more about what Homelander and Sage were planning. However, was Jack Quaid really wearing it the whole time? That’s another thing to wonder at the moment…

In a new interview with Collider, executive producer Eric Kripke had the following to say when it comes to

“That is all credit to Jack and his dedication. That is Jack in that suit , the whole f—-ng time. At no point, did it even occur to Jack to say, ‘You know, none of this has to be me. I could just voice it later.’ Jack wanted it to be his real reaction, so that is Jack under the mask, literally the entire time.”

Ultimately, this is pretty bonkers to be there for the entire ordeal, but for Hughie’s story in particular, we hope that there is a real examination of what he went through and how he recovers. Sure, it may be easy to be lost on the absurdity of what you saw, but it’s also important to not diminish that he was stuck there against his will while some other characters forced him to be involved in some pretty explicit stuff. That can’t just be smoothed over, and then you are coupling this with the fact that he is also dealing with the loss of his father. This is a lot for someone to take, even if this is a world where a lot of characters do endure some traumatic stuff almost constantly.

Related – Learn more about what else is ahead on The Boys as we move forward

Do you think there will be major ramifications for what Hughie went through over on The Boys?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







