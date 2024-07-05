The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we will learn something more about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 between now and the end of July?

Of course, the first thing that is really worth noting here is quite simple: The enthusiasm that we have for something more within this world. We are talking here about a show that has done a great job adapting the Michael Connelly books to screen, but also bringing its own unique flavor and DNA at the same time. It has never tried to just rely solely on the strength of its source material, and has cast some excellent people to play some of these roles.

Now, the bad news is that if you are wanting premiere-date news for season 3 this month, you are probably going to be disappointed. After all, we are not hearing all that much to suggest that the show is going to be coming back until at least early 2025. That means that come October or November, there is at least a small chance that something could be announced. That is, of course, provided that the series comes back in either January or February.

In the end, the most important thing to remember through this whole process is that the folks at Netflix are going to do whatever they want when it comes to giving a show like this a premiere date. Even when the episodes are ready to go, they may wait still for a number of different reasons to put them on the air. This is just something to remember at this point for a number of different reasons. One of the biggest ones is trying to figure out the proper place on the schedule, as the streamer does tend to space out a lot of their hits to a certain degree.

