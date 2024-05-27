The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 premiere date: Good filming news?

Are we starting to get closer to The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 coming to Netflix? Well, with filming winding down, we can focus more on the future.

At this point, we do think that we are entering a new part of the waiting process — one where the focus now will be placed mostly on the episodes being edited together. Once that is done, you can then shift over to when these are actually going to air..

Do we think that the streaming service is thinking about it? Well, to some extent, we would say that the answer here is a pretty clear “yes.” More than likely, they already have a few dates that are circled, and we do tend to think that a lot of them could be around October or November. This means that season 3 would start around 14 months after the season 2 premiere, which isn’t really that bad compared to a lot of Netflix shows that are out there.

Don’t be shocked if the streamer does decide to split the upcoming season of The Lincoln Lawyer into halves, mostly because that is what makes the most sense, all things considered, for their current strategy. They want to keep people subscribed for multiple months, and this also keeps the show in the conversation a little bit longer.

If there is one more thing we’re currently wondering about…

Well, let’s keep that simple: It has a lot to do with whether or not this show and then Bosch: Legacy could end up premiering at the same exact time. Both do come from the work of Michael Connelly, but unfortunately they air on separate services. This does make the idea of a crossover near-impossible, though it certainly is something that we’re actively thinking a lot about.

