Sugar season 2 renewal: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more news on a Sugar season 2 renewal before we get to the end of July?

There are of course a lot of different variables that could determine the future of the show at this point, starting first and foremost with the performance. Was season 1 successful enough in order to ensure that there would be more down the road? Apple TV+, like so many other streaming services, does not release viewership data publicly. This leaves us in a position here where we have a lot of questions and not a lot of answers.

Meanwhile, another question just comes down to if there is a good story to continue the show. We tend to think that the story has already been laid for the next chapter, given that Henry is out there still and he seems to know something more about the whereabouts of his sister. That is one of the prevailing mysteries.

Now, here is the biggest challenge moving forward

Can the show actually manage to top what they’ve done already with that epic alien twist? That is going to be hard, but we certainly do want to learn more about why these individuals came to Earth beyond just observation.

For now, we’d say that there is around a 30% chance a renewal gets announced this month. Given that Colin Farrell is a busy man, we do not think that there is going to be some hurry in renewing the show. A good bit of patience may end up being required here but in the end, that’s okay! What matters is if the series does manage to stick the landing when the story does arrive.

Do you think we are going to hear about a Sugar season 2 renewal between now and the end of July?

