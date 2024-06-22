Sugar season 2 premiere date: A Summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that some more news on a Sugar season 2 renewal is going to be coming between now and the end of the summer?

At this point, we’ll go ahead and say that we’re chomping at the bit for more news here! Weeks have passed since the excellent first season wrapped up, and it certainly lit a fire within us to see something more. There was a big story introduced with John’s sister at the end of the season 1 finale that we are eager to see play out. Meanwhile, both the producers as well as Colin Farrell have indicated some desire to come back for more.

Given that Apple TV+ is not the sort of show that feels a lot of pressure to rush things along, we should go ahead and say that for now, there is no guarantee that we will know about a renewal or a cancellation this summer. However, at the same time we feel fairly optimistic that something more will be said. The reason why is actually quite simple: With a star like Farrell, you want to get something booked sooner rather than later. That way, there is room carved out in his schedule for it! He’s a guy with not only multiple film projects, but also another show in The Penguin coming out later this year.

What would another season look like?

It is honestly not that complicated, as you would likely see John continuing to search for his sister, while also trying to resolve what sort of connection Henry may have to her. Also, there could be another new case that he takes on, but it would have to be quite different given the fact that Ruby is no longer around. Most of the aliens seemingly left at the end of season 1, leaving the title character more on his own to figure things out.

