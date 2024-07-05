Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, July 5, 2024?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Let’s be clear for a moment here: We recognize fully why you may want more of the show!

After all, it has been well over a month now since the most-recent episode aired, and there are a handful of other questions we can see people having. Take, for example, whether or not Gabriela really got married, or what Bode is going to do with his future now that he’s out of prison. We consider what we got in the finale in May just a tiny taste of that.

Now, this is where we (unfortunately) do have to throw out there some bad news when it comes to the subject of the show: Nothing is on the air tonight. Obviously, we hope that there will be a formal premiere date announcement soon, mostly because we want nothing more than to at least have a sense of when it will be back. Our sentiment at present is that Fire Country will return around late September / early October, but depending on what CBS wants, it could be midway through the latter month. We are at least expecting a longer season this time around — think somewhere between 18-22 episodes.

At the very least, we’re crossing our fingers and hoping that over the next few weeks, production will start and within that, there can be a few more teases for what lies ahead. Of course, we do not expect anything that will give away major spoilers, but even just seeing the cast and crew back at work would be reason enough to smile. After all, it gives us that much more to anticipate whenever the premiere airs.

Of course, there will be plenty of danger and a number of fires — that much is always a given.

