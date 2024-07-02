Fire Country season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more on a Fire Country season 3 premiere date this month? All signs point in that direction, and for good reason!

After all, we will admit that it felt pretty darn likely that a date would be revealed last month; that did not happen, but it still feels imminent. This is one of CBS’ most important shows, and it would honestly be baffling if they decided to not put a lot of information out there to start promoting it.

For now, let’s say that there’s a 99.9% chance that a Fire Country premiere date is announced this month, and it could even be within the next couple of weeks. The only time window where we don’t see the show having a date announced is this week, mostly because the July 4 holiday is going to lead to a slowdown of a number of major announcements. CBS won’t want to bury a reveal of this magnitude!

Close to the end of the month, it also does feel like a few more details are going to be revealed when it comes to the next chapter of Bode’s story. Will they reveal if Gabriela actually got married? Probably not, but we do think there is a good chance to learn about a couple of other things. Take, for example, whether there are any new cast members!

One thing that you shouldn’t expect

We would be surprised if there is a promo revealed with new footage. In all likelihood, this is something that we are going to be stuck waiting to see until we get around to August or even early September — whenever there is enough time for a lot of footage in the can! This is not something that the folks at CBS will rush, given that they probably want their first promo for the new season to be a big, action-packed spectacle with great stuff across the board.

What do you most want to see moving into Fire Country season 3, and when do you think it will be back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — other updates are coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







