Ghosts season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about Ghosts season 3 at some point between now and the end of July? This is a show that a number of people clearly want back, and absolutely for good reason.

After all, isn’t it fair to just start by noting how funny it is? The producers have routinely found a way to keep the comedy fresh, which is not always easy when a certain percentage of the audience is confined to a singular place. Yet, there are new faces here and there, and certainly you’ve got some big twists! Think in terms of that Isaac-centered cliffhanger, which happened almost immediately after he called off his wedding.

The bad news, unfortunately, is that we are still more than likely two and a half months (at least) from seeing the show back on the air. However, the good news is that you should have a chance to get at least a little bit more news this month. If nothing else, think in terms of a premiere date! CBS will likely confirm that before too long and then come August or September, some early previews could start to surface.

Of course, the challenge with those previews is that the show will need to find a way to hype up the story for some of these characters without giving the cliffhanger away, and that’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do. However, we’ve got faith in a network that will likely still work hard to get the word out there about this show. Honestly, they would be a really silly not to when you consider just how wildly successful it is. With Young Sheldon over and the performance of its spin-off unclear, Ghosts could end up being the most important series that they have.

What do you most want to see moving into Ghosts season 3?

