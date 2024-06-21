Ghosts season 4 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance we’re going to learn something more about Ghosts season 4 sooner rather than later? Well, there’s an easy case for it!

Where do we start? Well, with a reminder that the comedy is on the CBS schedule for the fall. With that in mind, it is inevitable that you are going to see it premiere this summer and it is really a matter of when more so than if.

Now that we’ve said that, our advice is to go ahead and pinpoint a pretty specific period of time: The next few weeks. If there is not a season 4 premiere before then, we’re going to be shocked. It makes sense for the network to get more news out there and soon, mostly to start the process of promoting this as fast as humanly possible.

So what will the next season look like? We’re sure that there are going to be a number of unique stories around Woodstone and some new faces, but a lot is really just going to stem from what is a pretty simple question: What’s happening with Isaac? We know that the cliffhanger with Patience was a shocking one, but it’s also a story where he is going to have to reckon with some of his past mistakes. This is a guy who has made many of them, including back when he was actually alive! This is a chance to reckon with a number of them, but the journey towards redemption is not going to be easy.

With all of that being said, remember that Ghosts is still a comedy! By virtue of that, it is hard to believe that we’re ever going to get to a point where things are fundamentally too dark and dreary.

