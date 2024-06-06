Ghosts season 4 premiere date: A June 2024 update

Is there something more that can be said about a Ghosts season 4 now that we’re almost a week into June 2024? Of course, it would be wonderful to have the show back sooner rather than later.

Now, here is where things currently stand: There is no firm premiere date as of yet for the next batch of episodes. However, at the same time it feels like there’s a good chance something more will be announced soon. Typically CBS hands out start dates for most of their shows in late June, so why wouldn’t they want to do something similar here? More than likely, the actual Ghosts return date is going to be in late September / early October.

Now if you are wondering what the story of Ghosts season 4 is going to be about, that’s pretty darn simple: What in the world happened with Isaac? In the closing minutes of the season 3 finale, he found himself captured by Patience, who wanted a certain element of revenge following what happened in the past. This entire story is being set up in a way where the character has to pay for a lot of what he’s done, not just this past season but also back when he was alive. While a lot of the Ghosts have good qualities, they have also made a number of mistakes. This could be an opportunity for Isaac to somehow redeem himself … at least over time.

Fingers crossed that around August, a new promo will arrive for this season that starts to highlight a lot of this good stuff even further — oh, and also makes us laugh. In the midst of the story and all of the question marks, this show is still a comedy (and a really good one at that).

