Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Are we on the cusp of getting more insight regarding a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date at Starz? Make no mistake — we want nothing more than that to be released!

As many of you out there most likely know at this point, we are not building towards an ordinary season of the show. Instead, we are building towards the final chapter for Joseph Sikora and the rest of the cast. It may be possible that Tommy Egan’s story continues in another venue, but it won’t be with this particular crew.

Now, herein lies the bad news: You’re going to be disappointed if you were hoping to get something substantial over the course of the next few days. Starz does not seem to have much of a plan to reveal something soon, largely because they don’t need to. Their priority at this point instead is likely to just take their time to build up excitement before launching it on the other side of Power Book II: Ghost season 4, which airs part 2 through the late summer / early fall. We hope that Force will return this year, but that is not some guarantee.

No matter when the show is back at this point, at least there can be a certain measure of enthusiasm around what the story will be. Tommy will almost certainly be out for a certain element of revenge given what happened to Mireya — is she still alive? That’s one question. Another is if Claudia still is behind bars after she was seemingly killed.

Is Tommy going to die?

It’s hard to believe that is the case if the franchise wants to use Sikora somewhere else, but it is something to think about. In theory, the producers should want all ideas on the table.

