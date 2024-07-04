Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Writer on Nicola Coughlan

At this particular moment in time, not much is known about the upcoming Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special, with one big surprise. After all, this is an event that is going to feature Nicola Coughlan! The Bridgerton star has an important role to play in the episode; however, nobody is saying too much about what that is.

Will the actress be a temporary companion for Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor? That is possible, largely because there is no evidence that either Millie Gibson or upcoming companion Varada Sethu are going to be appearing in this story. Suffice it to say, a little bit of patience is going to be required here.

Here is at least some of what we can say. Speaking in a new interview with Ireland AM, writer Steven Moffat gave at least some praise for Coughlan’s performance:

“Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart … I’m not allowed to say anything about it. At least I think I’m not allowed to say anything about it so I’ll just shut up.”

At the end of the day here, our hope is just that this is an emotional and celebratory story. Christmas is obviously going to be a part of it, but it’s also not the only part. We anticipate that there will be some sort of a setup here, as well, to what the upcoming season looks like — why wouldn’t there be? There’s nothing more that the producers are going to want than ensuring that viewers continue to watch. Make what you will about the BBC One ratings for season 14, but they were actually far more substantial than they appeared at first glance. (Also, there’s nothing that the British press loves to do more than freak out about the ratings for a given show.)

