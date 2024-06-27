Doctor Who season 15 spoilers: More Millie Gibson questions

Is it true that Millie Gibson will be back for Doctor Who season 15? Absolutely and yet, there is still a lot of confusion.

After all, there were reports at one point that the actress would not be back at all as Ruby Sunday. However, that was proven false! Showrunner Russell T. Davies has confirmed that Millie will be back, but there is also another companion ahead in Varada Sethu. Does this mean that both actresses will be around Ncuti Gatwa all the time? Not necessarily.

As a matter of fact, here is where things get more confusion. According to a report from the Mirror that has not been confirmed, Gibson will not be around for the entirety of the season. A source specifically has the following to say about it:

“In next year’s series there is a big standalone episode featuring Ruby reminiscing about her time with the Doctor, as a flashback. And then the story about her and her family members is wrapped up in the season finale. But it’s more about them than her.”

If this turns out to be the case, it would be somewhat of a surprise; yet, Davies has already said that Ruby needed a “pause” to rediscover herself now that the truth about her biological mother has been confirmed.

The Mirror report does note that there is a chance that you do still see more of Gibson down the line with the series so if you love the character, you can hold onto that … but we will have to just wait and see exactly where things head. We will not actually see Doctor Who season 15 until 2025, so we will be waiting for quite a long time in order to see what is next for Ruby and the other characters.

