Doctor Who spoilers: EP on ‘epic’ 2024 Christmas Special

We’re a couple of days removed now from the Doctor Who season 14 finale and now, the long wait begins. In just over six months the 2024 Christmas Special is poised to arrive, but what will it look like? What will the story be? There are still so many questions!

So what do we know? Well, for starters, the title here is “Joy to the World,” former showrunner Steven Moffat is involved, and this is also going to feature Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan as a guest star. It would be a surprise if Millie Gibson turns up, mostly because the finale seemed to indicate that Ruby has other matters to focus on for now. (Rest assured, she is going to be back during season 15.)

Of course, Russell T. Davies discussed briefly the special during the latest Doctor Who Unleashed and while he declined to share major spoilers, we do have the following (and rather tantalizing) tease to share:

“I can’t give away much more, but work has begun on it already … it’s mad, it’s one of the maddest Christmas specials you’ll ever see [within the series]. It’s epic, it goes to so many different places. And it’s a great story of who the Doctor is when he’s alone.”

There is something about being alone on Christmas that is rather difficult, and it would not be too much of a surprise if the show does end up leaning into that to a certain extent. This goes along with the fact that The Doctor is a man who has witnessed an eternity of Christmases already and seen a lot of companions come and go. There is a pain to that; while time-travel may often be fun, a painful element here also must be considered.

No matter what happens, let’s hope for a lot of entertainment — and then also a great setup moving into season 15 at the same time.

