9-1-1 season 8 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Rest assured, 9-1-1 season 8 is coming to ABC this fall, and absolutely there are a number of stories worth watching for.

Where do we start here? Well, that seems to be pretty simple: Seeing if Bobby is able to get his job back! At the end of the first part of the season, it was pretty clear that he was in a compromised position in terms of his career. He willfully gave it up even before he nearly died. There is also a huge story now for Eddie, as Christopher is no longer living with him. Can he reconcile everything that happened that led up to this point?

Unfortunately, the odds are pretty low that you are going to get information on either of these stories from now until the end of the month … but is there a good chance of a premiere date being revealed? We would argue so!

After all, remember for a moment here that it makes a ton of sense for some information to start to come out on this subject, largely due to the fact that this is the sort of show that will benefit hugely from having a good bit of time to promote what’s ahead. This is especially the case when you consider some of the epic rescues that we tend to get at the start of each season. While it is not 100% confirmed one is coming here, we’d be shocked if it doesn’t happen!

As for when this show is actually going to be back…

Think at some point between late September or early October. Also, you are going to get a chance to see a far larger amount of episodes this season, as well. Fingers crossed, there are no strikes delaying anything and this will be very-much possible.

