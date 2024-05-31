9-1-1 season 8 spoilers: What’s next for Eddie, Christopher?

As you prepare to see the 9-1-1 season 8 premiere on ABC this fall, it goes without saying that Eddie’s story could end up being at the center. How can it not?

Think about it like this: Christopher leaving to stay with family fundamentally changes his life. It also changes Eddie’s, since he cannot be there for him or try to atone for what happened. There were so many layers to the betrayal and it’s a hard thing to walk back. As a matter of fact, in some ways it is impossible to walk back.

Speaking on this further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is just some of what Ryan Guzman had to say:

… I don’t think there will be an opportunity for Christopher to forgive Eddie. I think now, it’s about, how does this change who Christopher is for the rest of the entirety of his life? It won’t be until he gets to that mature moment where he can look back and be like, “Oh, I’ve had enough trauma myself now. I can understand, Dad, that you were just trying your best.” So this will be a new life for both Christopher and Eddie. We’ve broken down a barrier at such a young age that I think propels Christopher to find his own manliness, his own manhood, in a way that maybe Eddie actually wanted, but obviously, this is the worst way to propel it.

Ultimately, it does feel like there are going to be opportunities to bring Christopher back after all of this, and it would almost be a disservice to the show to not have that happen. Still, there are questions aplenty, with a big one simply being what the best way is in order to bring him back to the West Coast.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on 9-1-1, including when season 8 could prepare

What do you most want to see from Eddie and Christopher on 9-1-1 season 8?

Share right away now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates that are on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







