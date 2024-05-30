9-1-1 season 8 premiere date hopes over at ABC

Entering tonight’s finale, it is already clear that a 9-1-1 season 8 is going to happen at ABC. There are just other questions. Take, for starters, the following: When will it actually premiere?

Well, first and foremost, know that the plan is not to force you to wait until the spring again. Many of the issues that were present over the past twelve months were due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which impacted not just the first-responder drama, but the vast majority of those on the schedule as a whole.

With all of this in mind, be prepared to see 9-1-1 return this fall, more than likely in either late September or October. The plan is also to deliver a more substantial episode order to dive deeper into so many of these characters. While not confirmed, more than likely season 8 will kick off once more with some sort of epic disaster event that spans multiple episodes. This is a tradition that has delivered good ratings in the past, and it is also a way to make promotion accessible for newcomers to the series. Recycling a fan base is important for any long-running show, especially one with this massive a budget.

Now, if there is one thing that most likely will not happen moving forward, it is crossovers with 9-1-1: Lone Star. Even though the spin-off is finally returning this fall after more than a year off the air, it will be over at Fox as opposed to ABC. Despite still having the same production team, being on separate networks comes with its own share of conflicts. Nobody at either network, nor the producers, have indicated that such a crossover is going to happen. Even if they did still shre a network, it is challenging to get characters in two separate states together.

There is no indicator yet as to whether or not 9-1-1 season 8 will be the final one. We hope for more, but so much will depend (as per usual) on the numbers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

