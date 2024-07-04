Evil season 4 episode 7: Can Sheryl actually stop Leland?

At this point in Evil season 4, it is pretty easy to make the following argument: Is everyone basically up against Leland? It feels that way, and for good reason.

After all, let’s just start off by mentioning all the ways that he has tormented Kristen over the years. Or, the fact that he managed to control Andy’s mind so back that he went into treatment in upstate New York. Sheryl has at least found out about some of his actions, and has pledged to stop him by whatever means necessary. This is important of course to protect her grandchildren, but at the same time, also to ensure that she can find a way to repair some things when it comes to her relationship with Kristen.

Now, let’s just go ahead and say that this is not going to be altogether easy for her to do. It will take take, and it is also going to take a lot of actions. This is something that Sheryl may feel confident now that she can pull off — at least based on what Christine Lahti herself had to say on the subject to TV Insider:

“She has every confidence that she will prove to her daughter that she’s brought down the devil—not the devil, but the evil force that has been plaguing her daughter and her granddaughters and herself for all this time … [This] will be the final, ‘Look, you can trust me because look what I did. I saved your life. I saved my granddaughter’s lives.’”

Given that there are a few episodes still to come this season, that means there are plenty of opportunities for things to change. There may also be another interesting priority here, and it is pretty simple: Trying to figure out if there’s a way to ensure that Timothy does not go down the wrong path.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Evil, including some other details on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of Evil season 4 episode 7 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







