Chicago Med season 10 premiere date: A July 2024 update

The arrival of Chicago Med season 10 on NBC is going to be coming at some point this fall — but when will it be? Is more information on the horizon?

Let’s not beat around the bush too much here — we certainly thought at one point that we’d have more information on what the future held here for the show. That is turning out to not necessarily be the case. Yet, a premiere date should be announced over the next couple of weeks and it would be surprising in the event that it doesn’t happen. After all, this is when it is typically revealed in years without strikes or any other substantial delays. The series itself should be returning in either late September or early October.

So what more information could be coming out regarding the future of the series over the next couple of weeks beyond a premiere date? Well, we do hope that there’s a good chance to learn more about both production and also the cast. A number of familiar faces from the past few seasons are sticking around, but there are still some questions that are out there about a replacement for Dominic Rains, who will not be back as Dr. Marcel. Odds are, the show will cast one other doctor to join the likes of Hannah, Archer, and Ripley … but who will it be? We do tend to think it will be someone who offers up a totally unique skill set and has a different sort of backstory to explore.

Also, remember that since we are going to have here a brand-new showrunner as well, there is potential some room for new challenges and avenues to be explored. We of course embrace that, though we also think the basic core of the story will remain intact. It would be too weird for that to not be the case!

