Chicago Med season 10: Oliver Platt, original cast ink new deals

While Chicago Med season 10 may be missing one cast member from season 9 in Dominic Rains, a number of others are staying put.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt and Marlyne Barrett have all signed on to reprise their roles of Goodwin, Charles, and Maggie on the medical drama moving forward. They are the three remaining original cast members, and we tend to think that is also why they were prominently featured in the key art above.

While we had previously assumed that all three would be back, we also never wanted to look at anything as some sort of guarantee. After all, Platt in particular has been recurring on The Bear and by virtue of that, he’s been especially busy. Also, after a certain amount of time we tend to think that it is easy to assume that a lot of actors are going to be interested in moving on to some other things. One Chicago can be an especially demanding show due to the long hours, tough weather, and also sheer number of episodes a season. Even if the salaries are nice, there are a lot of other things to consider.

Given that Chicago Med in particular is welcoming a new showrunner moving forward, there may be an added sort of value here in having continuity when it comes to at least some of the core cast. This will make carving out the next chapter of the story a little bit easier.

For those who are currently unaware, the next season should be premiering on NBC at some point either in late September or early October. Fingers crossed that we will have something more substantial to share on the subject here in due time.

