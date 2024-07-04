The Boys season 4 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale…

Are you ready to see The Boys season 4 episode 7 on Prime Video next week? How do you top what we just saw?

Well, let’s just remind everyone where things left off in episode 6. It appears as though Homelander and Sage’s plan, in part, revolves around trying to take up Starlighters and then disperse them in Tek Knight’s private prisons. It is basically a way to ensure that they have complete and utter control of everything, which we know is an absolutely dangerous thing at the end of the day. This is also a part of why Victoria Neuman being Vice President is so potentially dangerous.

So what will episode 7 look like? There is certainly a LOT of mystery here, but given that Butcher now realizes the truth about Joe Kessler, he could be starting to panic. Meanwhile, A-Train has to be panicking internally; while he seems to be finding some sort of purpose in actually being a hero, that doesn’t mean that he is going to survive all that long.

It does feel like we are going to be setting the stage here for some sort of battle between a lot of characters, but the major question we’ve got right now is simply this: Who will die in the process? While we obviously want a lot of characters to make it through this season okay, this show does have a problem regarding too many characters having massive amounts of plot armor. While we know that someone like Homelander can’t be killed unless the Supe virus gets strong enough, but everyone else? For the time being, it does feel like they could in theory be fair game.

