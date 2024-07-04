Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A July 2024 update

What are the chances that some more insight on an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date is revealed between now and the end of July? It may not come as much of a shock, but the interest is there! It was amplified further when filming wrapped a matter of weeks ago and now, we’re just in a spot where we are waiting for these episodes to be edited together and ready to go on Netflix.

Obviously, there’s a 0% chance these episodes are coming over the next month or two — but learning the date? Well, there’s at least a chance.

For the time being, we’d say that the odds of a premiere-date reveal happening in July are around 20%. This could change if a Tudum global fan event spawns out of nowhere, but it feels a bit too early still. It feels more like that a date gets announced in August or September, with us getting a chance to see the story of Outer Banks play out in full later this year. The same sort of fun and adventure you’ve seen in the past should be present here, but there is another big question you have to think about: How much longer will the story keep going?

At the moment, our personal hope is that if Outer Banks season 4 is the final season, it was actually written that way in secret. If not, let’s cross our fingers that everyone does have a chance to get back and craft something that feels more like a typical farewell. This is a show that has accomplished something really hard in this current era of TV — finding a way to appeal to young people over the course of several years! It deserves an opportunity to have a certain element of closure.

