Outer Banks season 4 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to get an Outer Banks season 4 premiere date at some point by the end of the summer?

As so many of you probably know at this point, filming for the hit Netflix show wrapped up not too long ago. Because of that, there is going to be that inevitable desire to see something arrive on the streamer sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, premiering a show like this is never quite that easy. There is still a lot that needs to be done to refine the story and get it ready to go. It does appear as though at least part of it will premiere this year, but we’ll get back to that in a moment.

For now, let’s just note that while there is a chance an Outer Banks premiere date does get announced this summer, we are looking more at something that could be revealed in the August / September stretch. It just feels too early to expect the show back anytime before at least October given all the editing work that needs to be done.

Whenever the premiere date is announced, we do also think that the streaming service will indicate how they plan to roll the episodes out. For now, our sentiment is that they are going to do something similar to what we’ve seen from outer Netflix mega-hits as of late, which is giving viewers two separate batches. That enables them the opportunity to keep subscribers longer, but also perhaps get the first batch of episodes out there a little bit sooner. For a show like this that does have a younger audience, it would be beneficial to get at least some episodes out there before too long.

For now, there is nothing out there that indicates that season 4 of Outer Banks will be the final one. Hopefully, more info on that will be revealed soon.

What do you most want to see moving into Outer Banks season 4?

