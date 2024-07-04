Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date: July hopes

Is there a chance that you’ll be getting a Law & Order: SVU season 26 premiere date between now and the end of July? Obviously, the desire is there; there is also a history of NBC revealing this info around this point in the summer.

Because of everything that we have pointed out already, at this point it does feel either inevitable or close to it that a premiere date is going to be revealed. Heck, it’s a little bit of a surprise that it is not out there already! The earlier this sort of reveal happens, the more that the network can promote it — and there is always going to be a lot to promote with Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast.

So while there is no date yet, it feels like over the next couple of weeks it will be announced — and beyond just that, it also feels like the show will air at some point between the end of September and the first week or two of October. There’s no reason to think otherwise at this point. The series will be once again in its typical 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot; the only thing that will prove different this season is that it will be followed by the Shanola Hampton drama Found rather than Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is going to be heading to Peacock.

Is there a chance for any other news to come out over the course of July? We will be most curious if there is other info to be revealed when it comes to the cast. Mariska has openly campaigned for Amanda Rollins to return full-time, and the story has certainly left the door open for it. We just has to see whether or not this actually happens…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

