Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 trailer: Will it air in July 4 event?

Over the next few days, Paramount Network is giving you a thorough look at all of Yellowstone courtesy of a marathon. Does this mean that we’re going to get a trailer for what lies ahead, wedged somewhere in the middle of this.

From a promotional standpoint, you can argue that there is reason aplenty to make it happen. This is their biggest show, and the second part of season 5 stands to potentially deliver record ratings straight from the start. While it is hard to guarantee that viewers are going to stick around, it is easy to assume that they’ll at least watch the premiere to learn what happened to John Dutton. After all the Kevin Costner headlines over the past month-plus, how can they not?

The real question when it comes to a Yellowstone trailer (or at least a teaser with new footage) is whether or not enough time has passed for there to be material in the can. Filming started several weeks ago, but that doesn’t mean that there are a lot of scenes edited together and ready to go! Also, Paramount may just think it is too early to share anything, given that the eries is not coming back until November 10.

Do we think that something will be considered? Sure, but the more likely scenario is that throughout the Yellowstone marathon, they are more likely going to just air some of what they’ve shared already — a teaser with the date but no new footage. We tend to think that the actual trailer will come out around Labor Day, especially since there’s a good chance that there will be another marathon around then. Paramount has done these marathons so often that it is somewhat-easy to read more into what they want to do.

