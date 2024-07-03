Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn about a Bosch: Legacy season 3 premiere date between now and the end of July?

Well, the first thing that’s worth noting here is honestly quite simple: The show is done in production! This means that the editors are in the process of making sure these episodes are good to air, and hopefully they will be sooner rather than later! This is not something that should be rushed, though — they will take the time to make sure that they are perfect before getting them out there to the masses.

For the time being, let’s just say that there’s a chance that a premiere date gets announced this month, but that is provided of course that the show comes back in the fall. At this point, it feels like that is pretty far from guaranteed at the moment. Yet, so long as that possibility is there, it makes sense for a premiere date to be announced soon in order to get attention on the Titus Welliver series.

Even if the third season of Bosch: Legacy does premiere at some point this fall, there is a chance that it may still be too early for a date to come out. After all, last year a specific date was announced in August.

What is the story going to be moving forward?

A lot of it really just comes down to trust issues. Is Maddie Bosch going to trust her father after what happened with Preston Borders at the end of the finale? Are the two of them going to be set up? There is certainly a lot to wonder about, and that will be the case here for at least a good while.

What do you most want to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3?

