The Bear season 3: Josh Hartnett on playing Frank

The third season of The Bear had its fair share of cameos, but didn’t Josh Hartnett feel like one of the most organic inclusions? The series needed someone to play Tiff’s fiancé Frank, and of course it makes sense to have it be someone who has an established presence.

Hartnett did not necessarily have a ton of air time, but in just a brief scene with Richie, you could see what Tiff wanted to be with him — he seems caring, but also confident. He wants the best for his family, and also doesn’t want to relentlessly hate Richie. What else could you want?

So how did Josh picture Richie going into the season? Well, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what the actor had to say:

I thought about, who does Tiff move on to after Richie? And what kind of a person gets into this situation knowing Tiff’s past with Richie. The guy’s got to be relatively confident. And there has to be an opposition to Richie’s character. And then when I got the script my reaction was just what a delightful sort of interaction this was between the two of them. I also knew it would be fun to work with Ebon [Moss-Bachrach] because we knew each other from a long time ago in New York and have never been in a project together.

Because of the role that Hartnett is playing, it does also make sense that he could turn up again in season 4 if we do end up seeing Tiff’s wedding. If that happens, we believe that one of the more exciting possibilities is that we get a chance to see Richie end up with Jess, especially since the two do clearly have a wonderful chemistry. You saw that further in the season 3 finale!

What did you think about Josh Hartnett’s appearance on The Bear season 3?

