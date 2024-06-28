The Bear season 4 premiere date: Our current expectations

What is there to say now about The Bear season 4, now that the third season has officially arrived on Hulu? There is quite a bit here to discuss…

First and foremost, let’s start with a reminder that the show has been officially renewed by virtue of that “to be continued” at the end of the season 3 finale. There are some indications that season 4 actually filmed alongside season 3 earlier this year, but FX has been careful to not discuss this much. For now, this is not something to concern yourself with on a significant level, mostly due to the fact that the show is not going to be off the air on a substantial period of time.

While there is no premiere date as of yet for the fourth season of the show, all signs seem to point to it airing next summer. Why not before then? Well, there is value in not over-saturating the market, and there is also value in having the show around for two separate awards cycles. If something different happens here, it would be considered a great shock.

For the time being, our suggestion is to simply exercise patience — it is really the only thing that you can do, alongside just going back and re-watching the first three seasons.

Will season 4 be the final one?

For the time being, that remains to seen. This feels like a show that could in theory go on for a long time, but that also feels unlikely. After all, the cast and crew are going to be highly in demand here, and we tend to think they will all not want to overstay its welcome.

